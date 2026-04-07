What we can learn from the Ioway tribe's 1837 map

Most early maps of the United States were created by government-funded explorers, but in 1837, leaders of the Ioway Tribe presented a map of their own to the U.S. War Department, offering a powerful perspective often left out of traditional history.

On this episode, we discuss the book This is the Route of My Forefathers: The 1837 Ioway Map, which examines what we can learn from that map and the stories it tells. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by author and archaeologist William Green and retired tribal historian Alan Kelley.

Green will be speaking at 7 p.m. April 7 at Grinnell College, and at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at Beaverdale Books in Des Moines.

Later, the conversation shifts to the lasting impact of the 2020 derecho, nearly six years after it became the most expensive thunderstorm system to hit the Midwest. Bill Gallus of Iowa State University joins the program to reflect on what meteorologists have learned since the devastating storm.

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