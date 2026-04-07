© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What we can learn from the Ioway tribe's 1837 map

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Most early maps of the United States were created by government-funded explorers, but in 1837, leaders of the Ioway Tribe presented a map of their own to the U.S. War Department, offering a powerful perspective often left out of traditional history.

On this episode, we discuss the book This is the Route of My Forefathers: The 1837 Ioway Map, which examines what we can learn from that map and the stories it tells. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by author and archaeologist William Green and retired tribal historian Alan Kelley.

Green will be speaking at 7 p.m. April 7 at Grinnell College, and at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at Beaverdale Books in Des Moines.

Later, the conversation shifts to the lasting impact of the 2020 derecho, nearly six years after it became the most expensive thunderstorm system to hit the Midwest. Bill Gallus of Iowa State University joins the program to reflect on what meteorologists have learned since the devastating storm.

Guests:

  • William Green, former state archaeologist of Iowa
  • Alan Kelley, retired tribal historic preservation officer, citizen of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
  • Bill Gallus, distinguished professor in the department of Earth, atmosphere and climate, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingAuthor interviewsArchaeologyDerechoNative American
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content