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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Retracing a 371-mile expedition and the history of our landscape

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1835, an expedition of U.S. Dragoons set out to survey the land that would eventually become Iowa, traveling along the Des Moines River and documenting the landscape they encountered. Nearly two centuries later, historian Kevin Mason retraced that same journey on foot, following the river and uncovering the many layers of Iowa’s environmental and cultural history along the way.

Mason joins to talk about his book Retracing the Dragoon Trail in Iowa: Environmental Transformation along the Des Moines River, and how his modern-day expedition offers new insight into how the region has changed over time.

Guests:

  • Kevin Mason, rural and environmental historian, University of Northern Iowa
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingAuthor interviewsHistoryMilitary
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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