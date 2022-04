“Eligible,” by Curtis Sittenfeld is a highly entertaining, witty and modern take on the beloved classic “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen. The Bennett family lives in an affluent Cincinnati suburb. Elizabeth writes for a women’s magazine, Jane teaches yoga and wealthy bachelors Darcy and Bingley are both doctors.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with author Curtis Sittenfeld and expert reader Jan Weissmiller of Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.