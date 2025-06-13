© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Fiction, families — and bursting into flames

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A conversation with author Kevin Wilson about his new novel Run for the Hills, recorded at the Des Moines Public Library.

Kevin Wilson’s new book, Run for the Hills, tells a hilarious and moving story of an unexpected road trip across America that brings a family together.

Wilson is the New York Times best-selling author of five novels, including Now is Not the Time to Panic, Nothing to See Here and The Family Fang. He is also an associate professor of English and creative writing at the University of the South. Wilson's novel Nothing to See Here is the December pick for the Talk of Iowa book club.

Today, we listen to his conversation with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe from the Authors Visiting in Des Moines (AVID) Series at the Des Moines Public Library on June 3, 2025. They talk about reading out loud, Wilson's writing process and why his book sales sike in December.

Guests:

  • Kevin Wilson, author and associate profession of English and creative writing, University of the South
