Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How fallen leaves can benefit your lawn

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Raking leaves is a classic fall chore, but those leaves could be put to good use. On this Horticulture Day, Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil to talk about fallen leaves, fall cleanup, and overwintering tender perennials. Then, they answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
