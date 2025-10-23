© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Documentary captures the life of barrier-breaking singer Simon Estes

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Simon Estes has filled opera houses around the world. He’s one of the greatest bass baritones of all time, and he has touched thousands of lives with his music and his commitment to helping others. A new documentary, Simon Estes: A Heart and A Voice tells the remarkable story of this Centerville native who shattered the color barrier for Black men in opera, and has used his acclaim and devout faith to give back as a philanthropist and humanitarian.

Later in the episode, we speak with Council Bluffs-based author, John T. Price, about his latest work, Goethe’s Oak: A Holocaust Story. Price writes from the perspective of the tree that stood as a symbol of resilience to prisoners of the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany.

Guests:

  • Simon Estes, executive producer, Simon Estes: A Heart and a Voice, and F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Artist in Residence, Iowa State University
  • Steve Schott, director, Simon Estes: A Heart and a Voice
  • John T. Price, author, director of the Department of English’s Creative Nonfiction Writing program, University of Nebraska-Omaha
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
