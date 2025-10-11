Time to clean up your garden

Many of plants in your garden have done their duty for the season — but that doesn't mean the work is over. It's time to talk fall clean up, and if you do it right, you're setting yourself up for success next season.

Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University, guides us through his garden's bedtime routine. We also find out why this might be a good time of year to do a soil test. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers your questions.

Ajay Nair , professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University

Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.