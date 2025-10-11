© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Time to clean up your garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Many of plants in your garden have done their duty for the season — but that doesn't mean the work is over. It's time to talk fall clean up, and if you do it right, you're setting yourself up for success next season.

Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University, guides us through his garden's bedtime routine. We also find out why this might be a good time of year to do a soil test. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil answers your questions.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Horticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
