Actor Andrew Lopez is excited to highlight the flyover country on screen

Andrew Lopez is on FX's The Bear and Apple TV's Platonic with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He also has his own show in development with HBO. But it wasn't long ago that he was a kid growing up in Pella. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with actor, writer and comedian Andrew Lopez.

Then, two Iowa storytellers talk about the first-ever Cedar Rapids Storytelling Festival.

Guests:

