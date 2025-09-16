© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Nature, mental health and climate conversations at the IEC Conference

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This year’s Iowa Environmental Council Conference is titled Pathways to Action.

Author Florence Williams shares insights from her book The Nature Fix on how time outdoors can improve mental health and strengthen communities. Climate scientist and former meteorologist Chris Gloninger discusses how to have constructive conversations about climate change and why local engagement matters for Iowa’s future. Gloninger and Williams are both keynote speakers at this year's conference.

Guests:

  • Florence Williams, author and journalist
  • Chris Gloninger, senior climate scientist, Woods Hole Group
Tags
Talk of Iowa Mental Healthclimate changeScience
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content