Nature, mental health and climate conversations at the IEC Conference
This year’s Iowa Environmental Council Conference is titled Pathways to Action.
Author Florence Williams shares insights from her book The Nature Fix on how time outdoors can improve mental health and strengthen communities. Climate scientist and former meteorologist Chris Gloninger discusses how to have constructive conversations about climate change and why local engagement matters for Iowa’s future. Gloninger and Williams are both keynote speakers at this year's conference.
Guests:
- Florence Williams, author and journalist
- Chris Gloninger, senior climate scientist, Woods Hole Group