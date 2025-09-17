'Divergent' author's latest series brings Polish folklore to Chicago
You know the kind of book that teenagers become obsessed with? Those are the kinds of books that Veronica Roth writes. Roth was only 22-years-old when her first book, Divergent, was published and became a huge international bestseller. On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Veronica Roth about her latest novel, To Clutch a Razor. The adult fantasy novel explores what it means to categorize living beings as monsters. She also talks about the lasting impact of the Divergent series; she's still getting emotional DMs from today's teens who are experiencing the books for the first time.
Guests:
- Veronica Roth, bestselling author