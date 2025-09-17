'Divergent' author's latest series brings Polish folklore to Chicago

© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
September 17, 2025
You know the kind of book that teenagers become obsessed with? Those are the kinds of books that Veronica Roth writes. Roth was only 22-years-old when her first book, Divergent, was published and became a huge international bestseller. On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Veronica Roth about her latest novel, To Clutch a Razor. The adult fantasy novel explores what it means to categorize living beings as monsters. She also talks about the lasting impact of the Divergent series; she's still getting emotional DMs from today's teens who are experiencing the books for the first time.

Guests:

  • Veronica Roth, bestselling author
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
