Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How empty nesters fill the void as children launch their adult lives

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published September 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Some parents struggle to see their children leave home, while others see it as a new and exciting phase of their life. Empty nesters share their experiences.

Parenting is challenging, and as school begins, a new challenge is on the horizon for some: an empty nest. Christina Nash shares her experience becoming an empty nester, and interpersonal and family communications expert Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart gives advice on entering this new phase of life.

This episode was originally produced on Aug. 5, 2024.

Guests:

  • Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, associate professor, studies interpersonal and family communications, University of Iowa
  • Christina Nash, mother of a two, visiting instructor, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
