Women and men experience different types of threats to their safety

One in two women are likely to experience some form of violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. And 95% of domestic violence victims are women battered by male partners. Men are the victims of almost 2 million acts of stranger-perpetrated violence annually and are more likely than women to be killed by a stranger, or someone with whom the relationship is unknown.

We speak with two experts about safety threats to women and men and how to better educate and discuss violence prevention. We also hear personal stories from Jordan Wulf, a domestic abuse survivor and advocate, and Carlos Sheets, who lost his son, Malik, to gun violence.

This episode was originally produced April 11, 2025.

Guests:

