Women and men experience different types of threats to their safety

Talk of Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
One in two women are likely to experience some form of violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. And 95% of domestic violence victims are women battered by male partners. Men are the victims of almost 2 million acts of stranger-perpetrated violence annually and are more likely than women to be killed by a stranger, or someone with whom the relationship is unknown.

We speak with two experts about safety threats to women and men and how to better educate and discuss violence prevention. We also hear personal stories from Jordan Wulf, a domestic abuse survivor and advocate, and Carlos Sheets, who lost his son, Malik, to gun violence.

This episode was originally produced April 11, 2025.

Guests:

  • Cody Howell, student care coordinator, dean of students, University of Iowa
  • Maria Corona, Ph.D, executive director, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Jordan Wulf, domestic abuse survivor and advocate
  • Carlos Sheets, father of Malik Sheets
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
