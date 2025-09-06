Prepping for next year's perfect lawn

September is here. The growing season is still going, but temperatures are cooling. It's the ideal month to do lawn care chores and get a jump-start on a great lawn for next year.

On this Horticulture Day, Caitlin Troutman fills in for Charity Nebbe to put together your lawn care to-do list with Iowa State University Extension turf grass specialist Adam Thoms. Then, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

