Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Prepping for next year's perfect lawn

By Caitlin Troutman,
Dani Gehr
Published September 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

September is here. The growing season is still going, but temperatures are cooling. It's the ideal month to do lawn care chores and get a jump-start on a great lawn for next year.

On this Horticulture Day, Caitlin Troutman fills in for Charity Nebbe to put together your lawn care to-do list with Iowa State University Extension turf grass specialist Adam Thoms. Then, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, turf grass specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa State University
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
