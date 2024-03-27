© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The furry eaglets have landed

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One hundred years ago Ruth Suckow was an up and coming writer from Iowa. Most of her work has long been out of print, but there's a new edition of her debut novel Country People.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with UNI professors Jim O'Loughlin and Julie Husband about the life of Suckow and the new edition which they edited.

Then, we talk about Decorah's newest eaglets with Raptor Resource Project Executive Director John Howe. Two eaglets hatched over last weekend at a nest located north of Decorah, to the amazement of those watching their webcam stream on the website and social media. Howe shares the latest activity from the bald eagles and geese that reside at the nest sites built and maintained by the nonprofit.

Guests:

  • Jim O'Loughlin, professor of English, head of department of languages and literatures, University of Northern Iowa
  • Julie Husband, professor of English, University of Northern Iowa
  • John Howe, executive director, Raptor Resource Project
Tags
Talk of Iowa BirdseaglesBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content