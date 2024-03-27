The furry eaglets have landed

One hundred years ago Ruth Suckow was an up and coming writer from Iowa. Most of her work has long been out of print, but there's a new edition of her debut novel Country People.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with UNI professors Jim O'Loughlin and Julie Husband about the life of Suckow and the new edition which they edited.

Then, we talk about Decorah's newest eaglets with Raptor Resource Project Executive Director John Howe. Two eaglets hatched over last weekend at a nest located north of Decorah, to the amazement of those watching their webcam stream on the website and social media. Howe shares the latest activity from the bald eagles and geese that reside at the nest sites built and maintained by the nonprofit.

Guests:

