A behind-the-scenes look at one of Iowa's greatest traditions

Visiting the Iowa State Fair can feel like sensory overload, but behind all of the sights, sounds, smells and attractions, there are people who make it all happen and live the state fair on a different level. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a new documentary from Iowa PBS, Behind the Blue Ribbon, takes us there.

Then we'll hear from Matt Harding, Liberty High School physics teacher in North Liberty. He was named a finalist for the 2025 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

