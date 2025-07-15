© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A behind-the-scenes look at one of Iowa's greatest traditions

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Visiting the Iowa State Fair can feel like sensory overload, but behind all of the sights, sounds, smells and attractions, there are people who make it all happen and live the state fair on a different level. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a new documentary from Iowa PBS, Behind the Blue Ribbon, takes us there.

Then we'll hear from Matt Harding, Liberty High School physics teacher in North Liberty. He was named a finalist for the 2025 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Emily Kestel, producer, Iowa PBS
  • Kelsey Kremer, producer, Iowa PBS
  • Matt Harding, physics teacher, Liberty High School
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
