Iowa City suspense authors bring their unique backgrounds to their writing

Fiction gets pretty exciting when the stakes are high, and what’s more gripping than a life or death situation? On today's Talk of Iowa, we'll hear from two Iowa mystery writers.

Best-selling author Tim Johnston’s most recent book is Distant Sons, and it's this year’s All Iowa Reads selection. Anna Bruno has just published Fine Young People. We’ll talk about their books, what drew these authors to the mystery genre, and what they’ve learned from each other. Anna Bruno will read from Fine Young People at Prairie Lights Bookstore on July 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Then, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County reopened the Rails West Museum after a year and a half of renovations, where people can explore a historic train depot and train cars. We’ll talk to the museum’s site manager as well as the site manager of the Squirrel Cage Jail.

Guests:

