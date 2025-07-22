© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa City suspense authors bring their unique backgrounds to their writing

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Fiction gets pretty exciting when the stakes are high, and what’s more gripping than a life or death situation? On today's Talk of Iowa, we'll hear from two Iowa mystery writers.

Best-selling author Tim Johnston’s most recent book is Distant Sons, and it's this year’s All Iowa Reads selection. Anna Bruno has just published Fine Young People. We’ll talk about their books, what drew these authors to the mystery genre, and what they’ve learned from each other. Anna Bruno will read from Fine Young People at Prairie Lights Bookstore on July 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Then, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County reopened the Rails West Museum after a year and a half of renovations, where people can explore a historic train depot and train cars. We’ll talk to the museum’s site manager as well as the site manager of the Squirrel Cage Jail.

Guests:

  • Tim Johnston, author
  • Anna Bruno, author, teacher, University of Iowa Tippie College of Business
  • Sydney Blum, site manager, Squirrel Cage Jail
  • Madison Barben, site manager, Rails West History Museum
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content