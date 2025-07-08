How the Meskwaki People reclaimed their homeland

In 1857, the Meskwaki Nation purchased 80 acres of land along the Iowa River. With that purchase, the Meskwaki people began to reclaim their homeland after centuries of hardship, displacement and persecution.

Red Earth Nation: A History of the Meskwaki Settlement tells that story and more. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Meskwaki tribal historian Johnathan Buffalo and author of Red Earth Nation Eric Steven Zimmer.

This episode originally aired Feb. 6, 2025.

Guests:

