Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How the Meskwaki People reclaimed their homeland

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT


In 1857, the Meskwaki Nation purchased 80 acres of land along the Iowa River. With that purchase, the Meskwaki people began to reclaim their homeland after centuries of hardship, displacement and persecution.

Red Earth Nation: A History of the Meskwaki Settlement tells that story and more. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Meskwaki tribal historian Johnathan Buffalo and author of Red Earth Nation Eric Steven Zimmer.

This episode originally aired Feb. 6, 2025.

Guests:

  • Johnathan Buffalo, tribal historian, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
  • Eric Steven Zimmer, historian and author of Red Earth: A History of the Meskwaki Settlement, director of philanthropy at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
