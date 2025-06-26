Celebrating 100 years of radio and the start of public broadcasting in Iowa

Over one hundred years ago, on April 28, 1922, WOI Radio in Ames received its broadcast license. WSUI Radio in Iowa City was soon to follow. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we celebrate the centennial of WOI and WSUI. The stations are now part of Iowa Public Radio. Host Charity Nebbe and her guests explore the history of these two radio stations and, later, delve into the WSUI archives and feature IPR's podcast, From the Archives.

This episode was originally produced on Apr. 28, 2022.

