Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Celebrating 100 years of radio and the start of public broadcasting in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Matthew AlvarezKatherine PerkinsJohn Pemble
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Over one hundred years ago, on April 28, 1922, WOI Radio in Ames received its broadcast license. WSUI Radio in Iowa City was soon to follow. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we celebrate the centennial of WOI and WSUI. The stations are now part of Iowa Public Radio. Host Charity Nebbe and her guests explore the history of these two radio stations and, later, delve into the WSUI archives and feature IPR's podcast, From the Archives.

This episode was originally produced on Apr. 28, 2022.

Guests:

  • Dennis Reese, former producer, host and manager at WSUI 1981-2022, Iowa Public Radio
  • Don Wirth, former business and financial manager at WOI Radio 1983-2010, Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew was a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
