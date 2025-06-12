Iowan shares childhood schemes and dreams in debut novel

How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter, the debut novel/memoir from Dubuque artist and photographer Luke Stoffel, is a coming-of-age story that blends outrageous schemes, deeply personal moments and sharp cultural critiques in a journey through the 1980s and beyond.

Later in the hour, we hear from Danish artist and environmental activist Thomas Dambo on his troll installation that will come to Clinton in 2026. Dambo is a self-described "trash artist," who has created over 150 towering troll sculptures out of recycled wood and materials in 17 different countries. His Clinton installation will be his first in Iowa.

Portions of this episode originally aired on Feb. 3 and Feb. 18, 2025.

Guests:

