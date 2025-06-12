© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowan shares childhood schemes and dreams in debut novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter, the debut novel/memoir from Dubuque artist and photographer Luke Stoffel, is a coming-of-age story that blends outrageous schemes, deeply personal moments and sharp cultural critiques in a journey through the 1980s and beyond.

Later in the hour, we hear from Danish artist and environmental activist Thomas Dambo on his troll installation that will come to Clinton in 2026. Dambo is a self-described "trash artist," who has created over 150 towering troll sculptures out of recycled wood and materials in 17 different countries. His Clinton installation will be his first in Iowa.

Portions of this episode originally aired on Feb. 3 and Feb. 18, 2025.

Guests:

  • Luke Stoffel, artist and author
  • Thomas Dambo, Danish artist and environmental activist
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPublic artEnvironmentIowaLGBTQ
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
