© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's significance on the Underground Railroad

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Historians discuss Iowa's significance as a part of the Underground Railroad.

Guests on this episode of Talk of Iowa discuss Iowa's importance in the Underground Railroad. Iowa had a significant amount of Underground Railroad activity because of its geographic location to Missouri, a slave state to the south, and Illinois, a free state to the east.

Guests:

  • Novella Nimmo-Black, manager, educational outreach, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
  • Harry Wilkins, archivist, Tabor Historical Society
  • Leo Landis, state curator, State Historical Society of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryIowaJuneteenth
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content