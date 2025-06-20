© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's significance on the Underground Railroad

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Historians discuss Iowa's significance as a part of the Underground Railroad.

Iowa had a significant amount of Underground Railroad activity because of its geographic location to Missouri, a slave state to the south, and Illinois, a free state to the east. Expert guests share more about the role our state played in enslaved people reaching freedom.

This episode was originally produced June 19, 2023.

Guests:

  • Novella Nimmo-Black, manager, educational outreach, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
  • Harry Wilkins, archivist, Tabor Historical Society
  • Leo Landis, state curator, State Historical Society of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryIowaJuneteenth
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content