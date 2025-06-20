Iowa's significance on the Underground Railroad
Historians discuss Iowa's significance as a part of the Underground Railroad.
Iowa had a significant amount of Underground Railroad activity because of its geographic location to Missouri, a slave state to the south, and Illinois, a free state to the east. Expert guests share more about the role our state played in enslaved people reaching freedom.
This episode was originally produced June 19, 2023.
Guests:
- Novella Nimmo-Black, manager, educational outreach, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
- Harry Wilkins, archivist, Tabor Historical Society
- Leo Landis, state curator, State Historical Society of Iowa