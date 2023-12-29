© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding freedom through Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Colson Whitehead won the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize for his novel about a young enslaved woman who escapes a Georgia plantation on a literal train to freedom.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, expert readers discuss the novel The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. In this work of speculative fiction, Whitehead explores themes of enslavement, freedom and greed in a world where the Underground Railroad really was a train.

This episode was originally produced in June 2023.

Guests:

  • Makeba Lavan, assistant professor department of English, Grinnell College
  • Reverend Ray Dial, retired teacher
  • Tara Bynum, assistant professor of English and African American studies, University of Iowa, author, Reading Pleasures: Everyday Black Living in Early America
  • Abena Sankofa Imhotep, author, executive director, Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group, Sankofa Literary Academy
Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubHistoryRacial JusticeBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content