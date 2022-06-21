© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Highlights from Juneteenth: The Movement 2022

Published June 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
This special episode of Talk of Iowa presents highlights from Juneteenth: The Movement 2022 from IPR Studio One, Iowa PBS and xBk in Des Moines to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed. The show features a roundtable with Black Iowans who are artists and changemakers, as well as performances from Charlotte Blu, ADE, Sharane Calister and Kevin Burt.

Guests

  • Kevin Burt, Iowa musician
  • Charlotte Blu, Iowa musician
  • Sharane Calister, Iowa musician
  • Bayo Ajose, also known as ADE, Iowa musician

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
