This special episode of Talk of Iowa presents highlights from Juneteenth: The Movement 2022 from IPR Studio One, Iowa PBS and xBk in Des Moines to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed. The show features a roundtable with Black Iowans who are artists and changemakers, as well as performances from Charlotte Blu, ADE, Sharane Calister and Kevin Burt.

