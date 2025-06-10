© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A conversation with gay rights activist and Iowa native Sean Strub

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley Samantha McIntosh
Published June 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In honor of Pride Month, we're listening back to a conversation with gay rights activist and native Iowan Sean Strub.

Sean Strub has had a distinguished career as a gay rights activist and an advocate for people living with HIV and AIDS. He founded POZ Magazine to serve that community. It's one that he knows very well as he has been living with HIV since 1980.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Sean about his childhood in Iowa City, as well as his life and career chronicled in his book, Body Counts: A Memoir of Politics, Sex, AIDS, and Survival.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 20, 2014.

Guest:

  • Sean Strub, writer and activist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
