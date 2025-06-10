A conversation with gay rights activist and Iowa native Sean Strub

Sean Strub has had a distinguished career as a gay rights activist and an advocate for people living with HIV and AIDS. He founded POZ Magazine to serve that community. It's one that he knows very well as he has been living with HIV since 1980.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Sean about his childhood in Iowa City, as well as his life and career chronicled in his book, Body Counts: A Memoir of Politics, Sex, AIDS, and Survival.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 20, 2014.

Guest:

