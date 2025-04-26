Protecting your garden from plant diseases
With an abundance of spring blossoms comes plant diseases that can tarnish their beauty. Iowa State University plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach explains how plant diseases operate and how to avoid their worst effects. ISU professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to answer listener questions.
Guests
- Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University