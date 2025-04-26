© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Protecting your garden from plant diseases

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published April 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With an abundance of spring blossoms comes plant diseases that can tarnish their beauty. Iowa State University plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach explains how plant diseases operate and how to avoid their worst effects. ISU professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to answer listener questions.

Guests

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University  
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
