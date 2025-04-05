Leafy greens to plant this season
Now that spring is finally in bloom, it’s time to start thinking about planting your favorite leafy greens. Iowa State University horticulturist Ajay Nair shares his spinach and lettuce planting tips, and then consumer horticulture extension specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer questions on gardening, germination, how to deal with pests and much more.
Guests:
- Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University