Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Leafy greens to plant this season

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrAaron SteilBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published April 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Now that spring is finally in bloom, it’s time to start thinking about planting your favorite leafy greens. Iowa State University horticulturist Ajay Nair shares his spinach and lettuce planting tips, and then consumer horticulture extension specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer questions on gardening, germination, how to deal with pests and much more.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture at Iowa State University  
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
