What your seedlings are needling

When you plant a tree, there are all kinds of things you can do to give that tree the best possible chance of thriving. When you plant 50 or more little bare root seedlings, the calculations and care are different.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh talks about how to successfully establish conservation plantings with bare root seedlings.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

