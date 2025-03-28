© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

What your seedlings are needling

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you plant a tree, there are all kinds of things you can do to give that tree the best possible chance of thriving. When you plant 50 or more little bare root seedlings, the calculations and care are different.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh talks about how to successfully establish conservation plantings with bare root seedlings.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Garden Variety Trees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content