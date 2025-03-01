© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Getting the dirt on your dirt

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published March 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa is famous for having some of the richest soil in the world, but that doesn't tell you very much about the quality of the soil in your yard or garden. Soil health is important to plant nutrition.

In this Hort Day episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, to get the dirt on dirt. Then, Vos and Aaron Steil answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension consumer horticulture specialist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News/Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a masters degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
