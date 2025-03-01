Getting the dirt on your dirt

Iowa is famous for having some of the richest soil in the world, but that doesn't tell you very much about the quality of the soil in your yard or garden. Soil health is important to plant nutrition.

In this Hort Day episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, to get the dirt on dirt. Then, Vos and Aaron Steil answer listener questions.

