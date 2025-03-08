© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
The world of plant names

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
March 8, 2025
Shakespeare wrote, "What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet." What he didn’t know is that one day, there would be more than 30,000 cultivated varieties of roses, and each one would have a different, distinct name.

On this Horticulture Day, Iowa State's Jeff Iles shares how species and cultivars get their names and some of his favorites. Then, Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
