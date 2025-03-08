The world of plant names

Shakespeare wrote, "What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet." What he didn’t know is that one day, there would be more than 30,000 cultivated varieties of roses, and each one would have a different, distinct name.

On this Horticulture Day, Iowa State's Jeff Iles shares how species and cultivars get their names and some of his favorites. Then, Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

