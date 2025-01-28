© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowans band together to unearth and preserve mastodon skull

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Last summer, University of Iowa archaeologists uncovered the first-ever well-preserved mastodon skull scientifically excavated in Wayne County. That was only the beginning of this community-minded project.

More than 13,000 years ago, a mastodon died in what would become Wayne County, Iowa. Thanks to a keen-eyed land owner, a local museum, the University of Iowa and the Office of the State Archaeologist, the remains of that mastodon have been unearthed.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with state archaeologist John Doershuk about how this mastodon was discovered and the grassroots efforts to have it excavated in August 2024.

We also learn of the years of work that the Office of the State Archaeologist and the University of Iowa has on their hands to get the mastodon cleaned, stabilized and preserved, before it is eventually housed at the Prairie Trails Museum of Wayne County.

Guests:

  • John Doershuk, state archaeologist and director, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Brenda DeVore, director, Prairie Trails Museum of Wayne County
  • Tiffany Adrain, paleontology repository collections manager and instructor, University of Iowa
  • Maya Monk, senior, undergraduate research fellow, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
