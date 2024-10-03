© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
In 'The Message,' Ta-Nehisi Coates explores how stories shape reality

Iowa Public Radio | By Caitlin Troutman,
Charity Nebbe
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Ta-Nehisi Coates and the cover of his new book, 'The Message.'
Ta-Nehisi Coates
/
Random House

In 2015 Ta-Nehisi Coates published a book that became a bestseller, won the National Book Award and changed the national conversation on race. In 2023 that book was removed from an AP Language and Composition Course in South Carolina. Coates went to the next school board meeting in that district, and he writes about that experience and many others in his new book, The Message.

Coates will be in conversation with former Des Moines Register columnist Rekha Basu in Des Moines Oct. 14

Guests:

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of The Message and Between the World and Me
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
