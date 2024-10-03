In 'The Message,' Ta-Nehisi Coates explores how stories shape reality

In 2015 Ta-Nehisi Coates published a book that became a bestseller, won the National Book Award and changed the national conversation on race. In 2023 that book was removed from an AP Language and Composition Course in South Carolina. Coates went to the next school board meeting in that district, and he writes about that experience and many others in his new book, The Message.

Coates will be in conversation with former Des Moines Register columnist Rekha Basu in Des Moines Oct. 14

