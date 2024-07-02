© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Travel writer is working to make Iowa a vacation destination

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrNatalie Dunlap
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa isn’t well-regarded as a vacation spot in the country, but for those in the know there is a lot to do and see in the state.

Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became a travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems. Later in the hour, how Tom Stancliffe became a large-scale sculptor and made a career out of creating public art.

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 10, 2022.

Guests:

  • Sara Broers, author, Travel with Sara
  • Tom Stancliffe, sculptor, professor emeritus of art, University of Northern Iowa
Talk of Iowa travelIowaBooks & ReadingAuthor interviews
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a University of Iowa alum and proud Iowa City Farmers Market attendee.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
