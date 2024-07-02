Travel writer is working to make Iowa a vacation destination

Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became a travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems. Later in the hour, how Tom Stancliffe became a large-scale sculptor and made a career out of creating public art.

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 10, 2022.

