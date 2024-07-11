© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The life and legacy of Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Liffring-Zug Bourret broke barriers as a photographer when she focused her lens on the lives of Iowans who were often overlooked.

Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret gained national recognition when she photographed her birth experience after being fired from The Gazette in 1951. These photographs catapulted her career and Liffring-Zug Bourret went on to capture the lives of migrant workers, the civil rights movement, native communities and more. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by her grandson, Forrest Heusinkveld and long-time friend Mary Bennett. The two recount Liffring-Zug Bourret's life and legacy.

Later in the hour, Steve Dunn author of Pug, Fireball, and Company - 116 years of professional baseball in Des Moines Iowa. Dunn joins the program to share his relationship with baseball, and growing up as a life-long fan.

Guests:

  • Forrest Heusinkveld, musician, grandson of Joan Liffring_Zug Bourret
  • Mary Bennett, retired historian and archivist, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Steve Dunn, author, Des Moines resident
Talk of Iowa Journalism & Mediacivil rightsHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
