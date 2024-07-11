The life and legacy of Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret

Joan Liffring-Zug Bourret gained national recognition when she photographed her birth experience after being fired from The Gazette in 1951. These photographs catapulted her career and Liffring-Zug Bourret went on to capture the lives of migrant workers, the civil rights movement, native communities and more. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by her grandson, Forrest Heusinkveld and long-time friend Mary Bennett. The two recount Liffring-Zug Bourret's life and legacy.

Later in the hour, Steve Dunn author of Pug, Fireball, and Company - 116 years of professional baseball in Des Moines Iowa. Dunn joins the program to share his relationship with baseball, and growing up as a life-long fan.

Guests:

