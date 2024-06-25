© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa Hawkeye alums turned Las Vegas Aces

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In the 2024 WNBA draft, rookie Kate Martin joined fellow Hawkeye alum Megan Gustafson on the Las Vegas Aces. They share their experiences, and author Claire Lombardo discusses her second novel.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Claire Lombardo debuts her second novel, Same As It Ever Was. Lombardo takes readers into the complicated mind of a middle-aged woman as she navigates her past trauma and current challenges.

Later in the hour, two former Iowa women's basketball stars have reunited as teammates on the Las Vegas Aces. Megan Gustafson and Kate Martin join host Charity Nebbe to discuss Martin's draft pick, what it is like transitioning from college to the pros, Megan Gustafson's Olympic dreams, and how the league has changed with the rise in prolific figures in the WNBA sphere.

Guests:

  • Claire Lombardo, author and bookseller, Iowa Writers' Workshop graduate
  • Megan Gustafson, Las Vegas Aces Center, 2019 Hawkeye alum
  • Kate Martin, Las Vegas Aces rookie guard, 2024 Hawkeye alum
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingAuthor interviewsUniversity of IowaSports
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
