Iowa Hawkeye alums turned Las Vegas Aces
In the 2024 WNBA draft, rookie Kate Martin joined fellow Hawkeye alum Megan Gustafson on the Las Vegas Aces. They share their experiences, and author Claire Lombardo discusses her second novel.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Claire Lombardo debuts her second novel, Same As It Ever Was. Lombardo takes readers into the complicated mind of a middle-aged woman as she navigates her past trauma and current challenges.
Later in the hour, two former Iowa women's basketball stars have reunited as teammates on the Las Vegas Aces. Megan Gustafson and Kate Martin join host Charity Nebbe to discuss Martin's draft pick, what it is like transitioning from college to the pros, Megan Gustafson's Olympic dreams, and how the league has changed with the rise in prolific figures in the WNBA sphere.
Guests:
- Claire Lombardo, author and bookseller, Iowa Writers' Workshop graduate
- Megan Gustafson, Las Vegas Aces Center, 2019 Hawkeye alum
- Kate Martin, Las Vegas Aces rookie guard, 2024 Hawkeye alum