Iowa Hawkeye alums turned Las Vegas Aces

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Claire Lombardo debuts her second novel, Same As It Ever Was. Lombardo takes readers into the complicated mind of a middle-aged woman as she navigates her past trauma and current challenges.

Later in the hour, two former Iowa women's basketball stars have reunited as teammates on the Las Vegas Aces. Megan Gustafson and Kate Martin join host Charity Nebbe to discuss Martin's draft pick, what it is like transitioning from college to the pros, Megan Gustafson's Olympic dreams, and how the league has changed with the rise in prolific figures in the WNBA sphere.

Guests:

