Post-flood home improvement advice
Catastrophic rainfall and swollen rivers have left thousands of Iowans with a lot of work to do in repairing their homes.
On this home improvement episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by home improvement expert Bill McAnally. McAnally discusses flood recovery and some of the dangers to keep in mind. Later in the hour, McAnally answers listeners questions about flood recovery and other home improvement projects.
Guests:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert