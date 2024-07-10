© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Post-flood home improvement advice

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Catastrophic rainfall and swollen rivers have left thousands of Iowans with a lot of work to do in repairing their homes.

On this home improvement episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by home improvement expert Bill McAnally. McAnally discusses flood recovery and some of the dangers to keep in mind. Later in the hour, McAnally answers listeners questions about flood recovery and other home improvement projects.

Guests:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Talk of Iowa Home Improvement DayfloodingIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
