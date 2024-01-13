Keeping Shakespeare fresh and relevant for today’s students

The Thing in the Snow, a novel by Sean Adams, takes a twisted look at the challenges of working in isolation and living in an age of endless distraction. His characters live bizarre lives at the far reaches of the Earth, but their challenges are relatable. Adams talks with host Charity Nebbe.

Then, Kathleen Johnson talks about bringing William Shakespeare to life in classrooms around the state through Riverside Theatre's Will Power program.

Riverside Theatre is a financial supporter of IPR.

These interviews were originally produced on Jan. 3, 2023, and Aug. 24, 2023.

Guests:

