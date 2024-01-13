© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Keeping Shakespeare fresh and relevant for today’s students

authorBy Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
The Thing in the Snow, a novel by Sean Adams, takes a twisted look at the challenges of working in isolation and living in an age of endless distraction. His characters live bizarre lives at the far reaches of the Earth, but their challenges are relatable. Adams talks with host Charity Nebbe.

Then, Kathleen Johnson talks about bringing William Shakespeare to life in classrooms around the state through Riverside Theatre's Will Power program.

Riverside Theatre is a financial supporter of IPR.

These interviews were originally produced on Jan. 3, 2023, and Aug. 24, 2023.

Guests:

  • Sean Adams, author and graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop
  • Kathleen Johnson, director of education and outreach, Riverside Theatre
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & ReadingLiteracyLiterature
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
