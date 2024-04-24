© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Understanding ourselves through seeds in Diane Wilson's novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Seed Keeperby Diane Wilson takes place in Minnesota and tells the story of a Dakhóta woman who grew up isolated from her culture and her family. It’s the story of the Dakhóta people and the seeds they grew, depended on and protected for generations. It is also the story of this country, agriculture and the land. The Seed Keeper is the2024 All Iowa Readsselection.

Guests:

  • Diane Wilson, author 
  • Denise O'Brien, founder of Women Food and Agriculture Network  
  • Oogie Push, artist and filmmaker
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingNative AmericanEnvironmentWater QualityTalk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
