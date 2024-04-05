© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Found in translation

Published April 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Translation isn't just a field of study — it's an art.

The University of Iowa is home to the country's oldest literary translation program. Program director Aron Aji and graduate Kelsi Vanada share what makes the renowned program special.

Then poet Kelsey Bigelow discusses her new, deeply personal collection.

Guests:

  • Aron Aji, associate professor and director of Translation Programs, University of Iowa
  • Kelsi Vanada, program director of the American Literary Translators Association
  • Kelsey Bigelow, poet based in Des Moines
