Author explores her family and culture in short story collection

Told by a mother, father, granddaughter, great grandson and even a ghost, the stories in the collection, Waiting for Mr. Kimby Carol Roh Spaulding span more than 70 years. They give readers insight into what it’s like to live simultaneously in two cultures. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Roh Spaulding about her award-winning collection.

Then wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd joins the show to talk about Iowa’s annual prairie chicken festival.

Guests:

