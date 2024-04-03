© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Author explores her family and culture in short story collection

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Told by a mother, father, granddaughter, great grandson and even a ghost, the stories in the collection, Waiting for Mr. Kimby Carol Roh Spaulding span more than 70 years. They give readers insight into what it’s like to live simultaneously in two cultures. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Roh Spaulding about her award-winning collection.

Then wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd joins the show to talk about Iowa’s annual prairie chicken festival.

Guests:

  • Carol Roh Spaulding, author and English professor at Drake University
  • Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR Wildlife Diversity Program
