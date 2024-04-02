A preview of the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival
The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival shows 57 films with Iowa connections from all over the country.
On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with three filmmakers who will have their documentaries featured at the upcoming Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival.
Films discussed include Resurrecting Forest Grove, a documentary about the restoration of a one-room schoolhouse in Cedar Rapids, The Inside Singers, a documentary about the choir program at the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility, and Tama Flint: A Meskwaki Tradition, a film about the history and process of growing Tama Flint corn.
Guests:
- Kelly Rundle, co-director, Resurrecting Forest Grove
- Daniel Kolen, director, The Inside Singers
- Arnold Grice, former choir participant, The Inside Singers
- Oogie Push, director, Tama Flint: A Meskwaki Tradition