A preview of the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with three filmmakers who will have their documentaries featured at the upcoming Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival.

Films discussed include Resurrecting Forest Grove, a documentary about the restoration of a one-room schoolhouse in Cedar Rapids, The Inside Singers, a documentary about the choir program at the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility, and Tama Flint: A Meskwaki Tradition, a film about the history and process of growing Tama Flint corn.

Guests:

