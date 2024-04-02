© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A preview of the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival shows 57 films with Iowa connections from all over the country.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with three filmmakers who will have their documentaries featured at the upcoming Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival.

Films discussed include Resurrecting Forest Grove, a documentary about the restoration of a one-room schoolhouse in Cedar Rapids, The Inside Singers, a documentary about the choir program at the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility, and Tama Flint: A Meskwaki Tradition, a film about the history and process of growing Tama Flint corn.

Guests:

  • Kelly Rundle, co-director, Resurrecting Forest Grove
  • Daniel Kolen, director, The Inside Singers
  • Arnold Grice, former choir participant, The Inside Singers
  • Oogie Push, director, Tama Flint: A Meskwaki Tradition
Tags
Talk of Iowa FilmCedar RapidsMeskwaki
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content