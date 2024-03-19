You can donate organs for loved ones even if you aren't a match

When 19-year-old Chris Turnis of Dubuque needed a new kidney, Kathi Anderson of Iowa City wanted to give him one of hers. However, Anderson wasn’t a match. Thanks to a program through the National Kidney Registry, though, Anderson was able to donate a kidney that started a chain reaction and ended with a new kidney for Chris.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Turnis and Anderson about the realities of organ donation and the National Kidney Registry's programs that support these efforts.

Then, University of Iowa clinical assistant professor of nephrology Kyle Merrill joins the show to discuss the process of pediatric kidney transplants and the benefits of organ donor networks.

