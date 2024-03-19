© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

You can donate organs for loved ones even if you aren't a match

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Christopher Turnis of Dubuque and Kathi Anderson of Iowa City are two links in a chain reaction organized by the National Kidney Registry.

When 19-year-old Chris Turnis of Dubuque needed a new kidney, Kathi Anderson of Iowa City wanted to give him one of hers. However, Anderson wasn’t a match. Thanks to a program through the National Kidney Registry, though, Anderson was able to donate a kidney that started a chain reaction and ended with a new kidney for Chris.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Turnis and Anderson about the realities of organ donation and the National Kidney Registry's programs that support these efforts.

Then, University of Iowa clinical assistant professor of nephrology Kyle Merrill joins the show to discuss the process of pediatric kidney transplants and the benefits of organ donor networks.

Guests:

  • Chris Turnis, kidney recipient
  • Kathi Anderson, pediatric physical therapist and kidney donor, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Dr. Kyle Merrill, clinical assistant professor of nephrology, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Healthcarehospitals & clinicsUniversity of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content