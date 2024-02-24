How weightlifting can change your body and mind

The weight room used to be the domain of men, but more and more women are lifting weights, building muscle and reaping the benefits. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Casey Johnston, the writer of the newsletter “She’s a Beast,” about how weightlifting changed her body and her life. Then, kinesiologistJacob Meyer joins the show to discuss the mental health benefits of strength training for almost any body.

Later Charity speaks with the founders of the Boys to Men Mentoring program for boys ages 11 to 15 in Mason City, which aims to help young men contribute to their community, develop emotional intelligence, and more.

