Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The state of mental health in Iowa’s Black communities

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Mental health representatives from the City of West Des Moines and NAMI Iowa join the show to discuss mental health efforts in the state.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with mental health advocates Matthea Little Smith and Audrey Kennis about the state of mental health in Black communities and what can be done to improve the situation.

Later in the episode, Iowa Public Radio Studio One Host Bob Dorr joins the show to share his top blues songs of 2023:

  • 1. Savoy Brown - “Blues All Around,” Blues All Around
  • 2. Nick Moss Band - “Get Your Back In To It,” Get Your Back In To It
  • 3. Coco Montoya - “You Got Me Where You Want Me,” Writing on The Wall 
  • 4. The Dig 3 - “Take A Ride,” Damn The Rent 
  • 5. D.K. Harrell - “The Right Man,” The Right Man
  • 6. Nic Clark - “Don’t Count Yourself Out,” Everybody’s Buddy 
  • 7. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram - “Hard Times,” Live In London 
  • 8. Craig Erickson - “Modern Blues,” Modern Blues
  • 9. Cedar County Cobras - “Long Time Gone,” Homesick Blues 
  • 10.  Jason Ricci - “Baked Potato,” Behind The Veil 
  • 11. Big Harp George - “It’s New Year’s Eve,” Big Harp George Does Christmas 
  • 12. The Beatles - “Now & Then”

Guests:

  • Matthea Little Smith, consultant and volunteer, NAMI of Iowa
  • Audrey Kennis, director of diversity equity and inclusion, City of West Des Moines
  • Bob Dorr, Studio One host, IPR
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
