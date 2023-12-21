The state of mental health in Iowa’s Black communities

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with mental health advocates Matthea Little Smith and Audrey Kennis about the state of mental health in Black communities and what can be done to improve the situation.

Later in the episode, Iowa Public Radio Studio One Host Bob Dorr joins the show to share his top blues songs of 2023:

1. Savoy Brown - “Blues All Around,” Blues All Around



2. Nick Moss Band - “Get Your Back In To It,” Get Your Back In To It



3. Coco Montoya - “You Got Me Where You Want Me,” Writing on The Wall



4. The Dig 3 - “Take A Ride,” Damn The Rent



5. D.K. Harrell - “The Right Man,” The Right Man



6. Nic Clark - “Don’t Count Yourself Out,” Everybody’s Buddy



7. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram - “Hard Times,” Live In London



8. Craig Erickson - “Modern Blues,” Modern Blues



9. Cedar County Cobras - “Long Time Gone,” Homesick Blues



10. Jason Ricci - “Baked Potato,” Behind The Veil



11. Big Harp George - “It’s New Year’s Eve,” Big Harp George Does Christmas



12. The Beatles - “Now & Then”

