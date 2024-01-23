Pomeroy community rallies around beloved music venue

The small town of Pomeroy is home to a legendary dive bar named Byron's, which has drawn musicians from all over the country. But now Byron's may be forced to close. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the owner of the bar, Byron Stuart, to discuss the uncertain future of the beloved Iowa institution. Then, a Byron's frequenter and a past musician who has played the establishment join the show to talk about the importance of Byron's in the Pomeroy community and beyond.

Then Charity speaks with recent Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Hall of Fame inductee and IPR's own Phil Maass.

Guests:

