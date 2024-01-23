© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Pomeroy community rallies around beloved music venue

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin Troutman
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
The future of Byron's, a legendary dive bar in Pomeroy, is unclear, with the establishment facing potential closure in April due to the structural status of the building.

The small town of Pomeroy is home to a legendary dive bar named Byron's, which has drawn musicians from all over the country. But now Byron's may be forced to close. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the owner of the bar, Byron Stuart, to discuss the uncertain future of the beloved Iowa institution. Then, a Byron's frequenter and a past musician who has played the establishment join the show to talk about the importance of Byron's in the Pomeroy community and beyond.

Then Charity speaks with recent Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Hall of Fame inductee and IPR's own Phil Maass.

Guests:

  • Byron Stuart, owner, Byron’s
  • Dave Hearn, former Byron's musician and owner of Silhouette Multimedia
  • Ree Irwin, former teacher and Byron's regular
  • Phil Maass, technical producer, Iowa Public Radio
