State fair book showcases food department's role in Midwest culinary experience

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
The 2024 Iowa State Fair is months away, but now is the time of year to get cozy in the kitchen and perfect recipes to enter in one of the fair's many food contests.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two women who have long been involved in the fair's food contests, Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey.

They collaborated to create the first comprehensive history of the fair's food competitions and memorable recipes in the book, Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions.

Then, we say a fond farewell to IPR's Morning Edition host and lead political reporter Clay Masters.

Masters spent 12 years in the newsroom and a decade hosting Morning Edition. His last day was January 2nd, as he's accepted a position at Minnesota Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Kay Fenton Smith, co-author, fair exhibitor
  • Carol McGarvey, co-author, food judge
  • Clay Masters, host of Morning Edition and IPR lead political reporter
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
