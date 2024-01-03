State fair book showcases food department's role in Midwest culinary experience

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two women who have long been involved in the fair's food contests, Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey.

They collaborated to create the first comprehensive history of the fair's food competitions and memorable recipes in the book, Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions.

Then, we say a fond farewell to IPR's Morning Edition host and lead political reporter Clay Masters.

Masters spent 12 years in the newsroom and a decade hosting Morning Edition. His last day was January 2nd, as he's accepted a position at Minnesota Public Radio.

Guests:

