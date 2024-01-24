© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Finding joy in the winter months

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Cooking and crafting projects or playing a board game with loved ones can be a cozy escape from the winter weather. Or, you can embrace the frozen tundra by cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or even camping.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by crafting, cooking, and board game enthusiasts who talk about the projects and games that get them through the winter. Then Nebbe is joined by Chad Swope, a University of Iowa instructor who teaches a course on winter camping.

Guests:

  • Laura Reed, owner, AR Workshop in Ankeny
  • Annelise Tarnowski, co-owner of The Rook Room
  • Wini Moranville, food writer and cookbook author
  • Chad Swope, adjunct instructor, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa outdoor recreationArtcooking
