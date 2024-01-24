Finding joy in the winter months

Cooking and crafting projects or playing a board game with loved ones can be a cozy escape from the winter weather. Or, you can embrace the frozen tundra by cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or even camping.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by crafting, cooking, and board game enthusiasts who talk about the projects and games that get them through the winter. Then Nebbe is joined by Chad Swope, a University of Iowa instructor who teaches a course on winter camping.

Guests:

