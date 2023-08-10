© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to make your home basement a best cellar

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many basement renovations can pose challenges. Home improvement expert Bill McAnally walks us through a complete basement renovation, from floor to ceiling.

Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to offer tips on transforming your basement.

From floor to ceiling, McAnally suggests insulation and flooring that endures any water damage and leaks and answers listeners' other home improvement questions.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Tags
Talk of Iowa Home Improvement Day
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content