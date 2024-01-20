How to keep the growing season going indoors for winter
Though it may feel like we may never see anything green and growing ever again, there are ways to keep plants alive and thriving with hydroponics.
The idea of growing plants outside seems like a distant dream during this frigid weather, but you can still garden indoors creating your own hydroponics system, a type of gardening that uses no soil. The plants thrive in liquid instead.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss ways to create your own indoor hydroponics system without breaking the bank and answer your wintertime plant questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University