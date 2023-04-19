A talking pig is one metaphor in a futuristic novel that explores possibility in the face of tragedy

Sequoia Nagamatsu's best-selling book and All Iowa Reads adult selection for 2023 begins in the year 2030, when thawing permafrost - the result of global warming - allows the release of a long-dormant ancient virus. The resulting pandemic spreads first among children and then mutates to affect adults as well.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Nagamatsu about this work of "speculative fiction" that was written before the COVID-19 pandemic, but due to its publishing in 2022 will forever be linked with the pandemic.

She also talks with two expert readers about the chapters that made them laugh, cry, and relate to the themes of grief, humanity, and navigating an uncertain future.

Guests:

