Exploring the impact of violent video games

By Charity Nebbe,
Matthew Alvarez
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Violent video games are wildly popular and have been for decades.

In the book Game On! Sensible Answers about Video Games and Media Violence, Iowa State University psychologists Doug Gentile and Craig Anderson explore the impact of media violence, including violent video games, on children.

This episode was originally produced on March 10, 2020.

Guests:

  • Doug Gentile, professor of psychology at Iowa State University
  • Craig Anderson, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew was a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
