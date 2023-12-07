Exploring the impact of violent video games
Violent video games are wildly popular and have been for decades.
In the book Game On! Sensible Answers about Video Games and Media Violence, Iowa State University psychologists Doug Gentile and Craig Anderson explore the impact of media violence, including violent video games, on children.
This episode was originally produced on March 10, 2020.
Guests:
- Doug Gentile, professor of psychology at Iowa State University
- Craig Anderson, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University